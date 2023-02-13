The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction produced a number of big-money buys with Indian cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana topping the list with a massive Rs 3.4 crore. The 25-year-old all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who is not new to the T20 format, also went for a huge amount as UP Warriorz ended up spending Rs 2.6 crore for her. While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was picked for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians, two young stars of the team – Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma – both went to Delhi Capitals for amounts north of Rs 2 crore. Among the foreign talent, Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver were the top picks among the five participating franchises.

Here's a look at the Top 5 big-money buys in the inaugural WPL auction –

Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Rs 3.4 crore

The first player to go under the hammer in the auction went for the biggest price as RCB acquired the services of the talented opener. Mandhana is well known for her stylish shots through the off-side and with considerable amount of experience under her belt, she can be a solid option for captaincy.

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) – Rs 3.2 crore

Two-time T20 World Cup winner Ashleigh Gardner was signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore. The all-rounder is a top member of her national side and well known for her fielding as well.

Nat Sciver (Mumbai Indians) – Rs 3.2 crore

Mumbai Indians signed English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.2 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Sciver has been a seasoned campaigner with her national team.

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) – Rs 2.6 crore

All-rounders are extremely crucial for a team's success in T20s and Deepti Sharma is one of the best in this category. As a result, it was no surprise that UP Warriorz paid top money for her services.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi Capitals) – Rs 2.2 crore

Fresh from her match-winning half-century against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Jemimah is a future superstar. With her ability to play the finisher's knock, Jemimah was one of the most lucrative Indian players in the auction and she became the biggest buy for Delhi Capitals.

