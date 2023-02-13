Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday. Harmanpreet, who is well known for her aggressive brand of batting and slow off-spin, became the first buy for the Mumbai franchise and the second one in the auction. There was a brief bidding war between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore but it was MI who were ultimately successful. Harmanpreet was watching the auction along with her India teammates and the room burst into applause once the bidding was completed.

Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women's Premier League auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy her for Rs 3.40 crore.

The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction.

"Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)." One of the prominent picks during the first round was Australia's off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was bought by Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore (USD 386,000).

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore (USD 205,000) winning bid from RCB who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dirt cheap at base price of Rs 50 lakh.

RCB has already exhausted Rs 5.60 crore out of Rs 12 crore purse and they need to get another 12 players with the rest of the Rs 6.40 crore to have a mandatory squad size of 15 players.

UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.

