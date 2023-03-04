Women's Premier League Ceremony Live: A grand opening ceremony will take the centre stage on Saturday ahead of the first match of the inaugural Women's Premier League. The event will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will be running for the next 22 days in Mumbai. According the latest update from the BCCI, top-Bollywood celebrities like actress Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others will be putting up some memorable performances in front of the crowd, to mark the beginning of a historical series.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League, straight from the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle March 04 2023 18:16 (IST) WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Who will feature in the show? Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform in the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League. Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon will also be one of the performers at the grand show. Check out more details Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform in the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League. Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon will also be one of the performers at the grand show. Check out more details HERE Share Link

March 04 2023 17:51 (IST) WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Jemimah. Harleen interact with AP Dhillon! Sound



Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn



Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023 Share Link

March 04 2023 17:43 (IST) WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: A sneak peek at the preparations - It all boils down to this!



It is almost time for the historic #TATAWPL 2023



It is time for #GGvMI



GET READY FOR THE EXTRAVAGANZA TO UNFOLD!@GujaratGiants | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/rYpcwVfx9O — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023 Share Link

March 04 2023 17:40 (IST) WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. The action will kick off at 6:25 PM IST. Stay connected! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. The action will kick off at 6:25 PM IST. Stay connected! Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple