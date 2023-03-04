Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, GG vs MI, Live Score Updates: Gujarat Giants Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Score: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the Women's Premier League on Saturday.
WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai will eye winning start.© AFP
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Updates:Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the Women's Premier League on Saturday. The contest that is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was delayed by half an hour. Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Mumbai side. It could be a high-scoring game between the sides as the pitch at the venue is expected to be a batting paradise. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai:
Match 1, Women's Premier League, 2023, Mar 04, 2023
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field
- 19:37 (IST)WPL Live: Gujarat Giants opt to bowl!Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the Women's Premier League.
- 19:28 (IST)WPL Live: Did you miss the opening ceremony?It was a superb opening ceremony for the Women's Premier League as Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon took the stage on fire before the trophy for the tournament was unveiled. In case you missed it all, catch the highlights HERE
- 19:17 (IST)WPL Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the opening game of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. The action will take place between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Stay connected, folks!
