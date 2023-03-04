The most-awaited inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to kick-start from Saturday, with the first clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The series, which will be running for the next 22 days, will commence with a grand opening ceremony in Mumbai. According the latest update from the BCCI, top-Bollywood celebrities like actress Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others will be putting up some memorable performances in front of the crowd, to mark the beginning of a historical series.

"Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," stated BCCI in a release.

Apart from this, BCCI also informed that due to the opening ceremony, the first match has been rescheduled.

"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST," stated BCCI.

There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days. For 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities, this is their moment of reckoning.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium