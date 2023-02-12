After a lot of anticipation and talks, the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place in March this year. Earlier, the BCCI had announced its decision to give a green signal to the T20 league that is being touted to bring a revolution in the women's cricket in India. Given the pool of players India has and the craze cricket enjoys in the country, the tournament is expected to be a big boost to promote the women's cricket in the country.

A total of five teams will be a part of the inaugural edition of the WPL. They are - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriors.

When will the Women's Premier League be played?

The Women's Premier League will kick off on March 04, 2023 with the final being played on March 26.

When will the Women's Premier League auction take place?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place on February 13.

When and where will the Women's Premier League auction take place?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th.

When will the Women's Premier League auction start?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place at 2:30 PM onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Premier League auction?

The Women's Premier League auction will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Women's Premier League auction?

The Women's Premier League auction will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Who are the top players who are part of the Women's Premier League auction?

The top players in the auction are - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Eccelestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin.

What is the highest base price for a player in Women's Premier League auction?

The highest base price is Rs 50 lakh for a capped player and lowest is 30 lakh. Meanwhile, the highest base price for an uncapped player is 20 lakh and lowest is 10 lakh.

What is the auction purse of the Women's Premier League teams?

The auction purse for each Women's Premier League team is Rs 12 crore.

How many players a Women's Premier League team can buy?

A Women's Premier League team can buy a maximum of 18 players with 6 from overseas. Meanwhile, the total number of minimum players a team needs to buy is 15.

How many players had registered for the Women's Premier League auction?

A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League auction. 409 players made it to the final list.

How many teams are there in the Women's Premier League and who are the owners?

A total of five teams are there in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. The owners are Adani Group (Gujarat Giants), Reliance Industries (Mumbai Indians), Diageo (Royal Challengers Bangalore), JSW Group-GMR Group (Mumbai Indians) and Capri Global (UP Warriors).

Who are the coaches of the Women's Premier League teams?

The coaches are - Jonathan Batty (Delhi Capitals), Charlotte Edwards (Mumbai Indians), Rachael Haynes (Gujarat Giants) and Jon Lewis (UP Warriors). Royal Challengers Banglaore are yet to announce their coach.

