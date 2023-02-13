Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs New Zealand
SA vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Match Live: South Africa started the tournament with a 3-run loss to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand were outplayed by Australia in their opening match.
SA vs NZ, Women's T20 WC Live: Sune Luus-led South Africa eye first win.© AFP
South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: South Africa Women and New Zealand Women face each other in a Group A T20 World Cup match at Boland Park, Paarl on Monday. South Africa started the tournament with a 3-run loss to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand were outplayed by Australia in their opening match. The White Ferns lost their first game by a big margin of 97 runs. Their net run rate is -4.850 and they hold the bottom spot in the five-team table. On the other hand, South Africa Women have a net run rate of -0.150. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand, straight from Boland Park, Paarl:
Match 7, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 13, 2023
Play In Progress
SA-W
3/0 (0.3)
NZ-W
Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6
Batsman
Laura Wolvaardt
2 (2)
Tazmin Brits
1* (1)
Bowler
Eden Carson
3/0 (0.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
OUT! lbw b Eden Carson.
Touch short and on middle. Wolvaardt pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Fuller and on off, Brits flicks it to mid-wicket for one more. She is off the mark as well.
Tossed up on middle, Wolvaardt punches it to long on for a single.
Done with the proceedings. It is time for action. Eden Carson to start with the ball. Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt to open for South Africa. Let's play...
Both teams are out for their national anthems. It will be the Kiwis first followed by the hosts.
New Zealand Women (Playing XI) - Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (WK), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.
South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
TOSS - South Africa Women have won the toss and will BAT first.
The hosts South Africa Women began their campaign with a shock defeat against Sri Lanka. New Zealand on the other hand, were thumped by defending champions Australia. Both were quite morale deflating defeats but pretty sure the two teams will be eager to bounce back. Two sides with a lot of quality will be going up against each other. Which team will bag its first win? We will find out.
The wheels are in motion as the Women's T20 World Cup is up and running, and we have witnessed some exciting games in the competition so far with some close finishes as well as one-sided affairs. We focus our attention on match number 7 where hosts South Africa Women take on New Zealand Women at the Boland Park in Paarl with both teams having suffered disappointing defeats in their opening fixtures and will be eager to return to winning ways. The hosts suffered a disappointing opening day loss against an inspired Sri Lanka Women's side and a batting collapse condemned them to a three-run loss. They won the toss and elected to bowl first with the opening bowlers keeping it quite tight with Marizanne Kapp the pick of the bowlers conceding just 15 runs in her 4 hours with one wicket. Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka were quite economical but Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk proved to be expensive in their spells. The target was quite easy to achieve but the openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits struggled to get them off to a good start as they chose to be watchful early on. Marizanne Kapp could not get going and Sune Luus was the only one who was able to make a fight out of this game as the remaining batters failed to contribute to the score. They will be hoping for a better performance with the bat in this game as they look to register their first win in this competition. New Zealand Women were absolutely demolished by the favorites Australia Women in their first game as they lost by 97 runs and will need to get the act together to progress to the knockout stages. They elected to field first but were taken to the cleaners by the opposing batters as a mammoth total was posted on the board. Amelia Kerr was the only bowler who managed to cause any sort of trouble as she took three wickets for 23 runs in her 4 overs. Lea Tahuhu claimed three wickets as well but was far too expensive with Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, and Hayley Jensen not making much of an impact either. The biggest disappointment for the Kiwis was that their star batters Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were dismissed on golden ducks to get the team to the worst possible start in the run chase. Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Amelia Kerr tried to put up a fight but were dismissed after getting off to decent starts. Maddy Green and Hannah Rowe could not make much of an impact either and the side was soon bowled out having played just 14 overs. With both teams having major work to do to keep the World Cup dreams alive we expect this to be a hard-fought affair as a loss for either side would be a major blow to their survival in this tournament. The weather will be clear and the conditions will be perfect for a great game of cricket while the temperature will get cooler under lights as the game progresses. Which team will take the opportunity to get the first points on the board? Which side will suffer consecutive losses? We will find out soon.