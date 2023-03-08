Radha Yadav is one of the finest fielders in India and she reaffirmed the fact with his sensational catch at long-on in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who plays for UP Warriorz in the WBL, hit Shikha Pandey's length ball towards long-on on the first ball of the 11th over. The ball had some good pace in it and it was dying down in front of Radha before the player leaped forward and pulled off a sensational catch to cut short Deepti's innings.

Watch the amazing catch here:

Talking about the game, Tahlia McGrath's 90 not out off 50 balls went in vain as Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs to win their second match in a row in the ongoing WBL.

UP Warriorz could post 169 for 5 in pursuit of 212-run target against Delhi.

Earlier, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues helped DC post 211 for 4 in 20 overs.

Lanning helped Delhi get off to a solid start with her 70-run knock off 42 balls before Jonassen (42 not out off 20) and Rodrigues (unbeaten 34 off 22) helped the side cross the 200-run mark.

Jonassen also shone in bowling as she picked three wickets, including a double-wicket over.

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

