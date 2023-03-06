UP Warriorz registered a three-wicket win in a thrilling Women's Premier League match against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. Opted to bat first, Gujarat posted a total of 169/6 after Harleen Deol played a quick knock of 46 runs off 32 balls. Later in the chase, the Alyssa Healy-led side lost wickets in a quick succession after Kim Garth took a five-wicket haul and troubled the UP batters. However, Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris played fiery knocks of 53 and 59* respectively and took UP across the line, with one ball to spare.

After the match ended in UP's favor, one thing which caught the most attention was Kiran Navgire's bat, as she a gave tribute to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a unique way.

As Kiran's bat was not having any sponsors, she wrote MS Dhoni's name, along with his jersey number on the back of it as a tribute. The sign on her bat read, "MSD 07".

Kiran didn't have a bat sponsor, she wrote MSD 07 on it with a sketch. Look at Grace Harris's IG story! Such a beautiful soul, both on and off the field. #GetKiranabatsponsor pic.twitter.com/hvKnoMlBL0 — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 6, 2023

Apart from the fans, Kiran's fellow teammate Harris, was also impressed with her gesture as she took to Instagram and posted a video from the match on her story and captioned it, "#GetKiranABatSponsor."

Apart from Navgire and Harris, Sophie Ecclestone also played a quick knock of 22 off 12 balls and even scalped two wickets. Deepti Sharma also contributed in UP's victory by taking two wickets.

This was Gujarat's second defeat in the ongoing tournament as they earlier lost against Mumbai Indians in the season opener. UP Warriorz will now be going up against Delhi Capitals in their next clash on Tuesday. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

