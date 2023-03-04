The Women's Premier League opening ceremony saw brilliant performances from the Bollywood actress duo of Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani along with star singer AP Dhillon. Kiara started the show with performances on her hit songs while Kriti impressed everyone with a heartfelt performance on 'Chak De India'. The crowd was audibly cheering both the actresses as they danced on all of their major hit songs. AP Dhillon has already created a lot of buzz on social media with his interaction with cricketers Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues and he did not disappoint with his show.

The #TATAWPL kicks off in style! 🙌



Kiara Advani's entertaining performance gets the crowd going! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/cKfuGOCpEC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

History will be created on Saturday as Women's Premier League begins with some of the finest players making their debut in franchise cricket in India. The League will start at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days.

An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL!



Kriti Sanon lights up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcvQD8s0PV — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

Throughout the 22-game season, each of the five teams will face each other twice before two semi-finals determine the top two teams for March 27 championship game.

𝘼𝙋 𝘿𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚!



How about THAT for an electrifying performance 🤩#TATAWPL | @apdhillxn pic.twitter.com/CuYbqWEo0a — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Sunday, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore and was named team skipper.

Gujarat Giants, captained by champion Australian batter Beth Mooney, consists of Indian stars Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana -- also the team's vice-captain -- and the experienced Sushma Verma.

UP Warriorz left no stone unturned in their bid to have a successful outing at the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League and named the talismanic Alyssa Healy as their captain.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: COA Were Not Interested In Tackling Corruption