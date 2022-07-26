The second ODI between India and West Indies went down to the wire and it was Axar Patel who held his nerve as he struck a six on the fourth ball of the final over to help Shikhar Dhawan-led side chase down 312 runs to gain a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Shreyas Iyer also played a 63-run knock and after the game, he talked about the mood within the Indian dressing room and how head coach Rahul Dravid was "getting tensed".

"It was fun, to be honest. We all were sitting together and Rahul sir was getting tensed. He was passing on the message. But yeah, I think a lot of players showed really good emotions out there. They were really calm and composed during the pressure situations," said the batter during a post-match press conference.

"Since we have played so many games now, so we have seen such emotions and it was just a normal game for us. I think we did pretty well, especially Axar. Outstanding knock," he added.

Further talking about Rahul Dravid, Iyer said: "I have been working with Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour for many years. We talk technique and temperament on a match-to-match basis. Situations change. When we have team meetings, everyone talks. We don't come to a conclusion but learn from each other's views. It's a good conversation between us. Rahul sir has been supportive throughout, he doesn't put much pressure on the mind."

Along with Axar, Siraj remained unbeaten on 1. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson had also fifties.

Earlier, West Indies posted 311/8 in 50 overs after Shai Hope played a 115-run knock in his 100th ODI, becoming the 10th men's batter to score a hundred in his 100th ODI.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran had also scored 74 runs of 77 balls. Shardul Thakur returned with three wickets for India.

India and West Indies will next square off against each other in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.