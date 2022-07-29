After registering a ODI series sweep against West Indies, Team India would hope for a good show in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning Friday. Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side, and Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will also be back after being rested for the ODI series. It would be interesting to see whether the side continues to play that attacking brand of cricket which was on show against England. The biggest question is whether the side would give a chance to Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for the first T20I

Here's what we think would be India's playing XI for the first T20I

Rohit Sharma: The captain is back and he would hope to register a big score. He had gotten going against England, but was unable to convert his start into substantial scores.

Rishabh Pant: The left-hander was tried as an opener in T20Is against England, and it would be interesting to see whether the move is persisted with in the first T20I vs West Indies.

Deepak Hooda: With Virat Kohli not a part of the lineup, it is safe to assume that Hooda will bat at No.3 like he did against Ireland, where he ended up scoring a ton as well.

Suryakumar Yadav: The batter had a lean series with the bat against West Indies, but one cannot forget he scored a ton in the third T20I against England, and he would hope to register same performance.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has been a revelation this year with performances with both bat and ball. He can be the X-factor, and would hope to change the complexion of the game.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was in fine form against South Africa, but he was unable to register same performances against Ireland and England. Karthik would hope to be the perfect finisher and cement his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder was unfit for the ODI series against West Indies. If he is fit, he walks into the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner adds a much-needed variety to the bowling attack and he is handy with the bat as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The seamer has been in fine form this year, and he swung the ball around against England. If there is slight swing, he can be a deadly prospect.

Promoted

Harshal Patel: He can be a death-over specialist and in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, his job becomes all the more important.

Arshdeep Singh: It would be interesting to see whether the youngster gets a chance as Avesh Khan looked out of sorts in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, which led to his omission for the third and final ODI.