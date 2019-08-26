 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Is "Most Important" For World Test Championship

Updated: 26 August 2019 15:39 IST

Virat Kohli heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who ran through the West Indies top-order on Sunday to help India wrap the Antigua Test with one day to go.

Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 5/7 in the second innings in Antigua. © AFP

Virat Kohli heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who ran through the West Indies top-order on Sunday to help India wrap up the Antigua Test with one day to go. Bumrah, playing for the first time after World Cup 2019, returned with figures of 5/7 in the second innings in Antigua. Delighted with Bumrah's performance, Kohli admitted that Bumrah will play a key role in India's World Test Championship campaign hence it is important to manage his workload.

"Bumrah's workload is most important which is why he didn't play any white-ball games (vs WI) after the World Cup. He will be a key factor for us as long as the World Test Championship continues," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli's decision to exclude senior players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma raised several eyebrows. Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly publicly questioned Kohli's team selection

Speaking after the match, Kohli accepted that India's playing XIs in Test matches are a subject of intense debate but insisted that all decisions are taken keeping in mind the "best interests of the team".

"We have a group discussion and then we decide what's best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it's in the interest of the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli chose Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner and he proved his selection right by scoring a timely half-century and taking a couple of wickets in the first innings.

Kohli's preference for the young Hanuma Vihari over limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also worked wonderfully with the Andhra Pradesh-player scoring 93 in the second innings after looking good during a 32 in the first essay.

"Vihari got a nod because combination is important. He's an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate."

The second and the final Test of the series starts on Friday in Jamaica.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Hanuma Vihari India India Cricket Team Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kohli admitted Bumrah will play key role in India's Test C'ship campaign
  • Bumrah's 5-wicket haul helped India wrap Antigua Test with one day to go
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record For India In Test Cricket
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts India
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts India's Massive Victory Over Windies In Antigua
Viral Video: MS Dhoni Spotted In Jaipur Sporting A New Look
Viral Video: MS Dhoni Spotted In Jaipur Sporting A New Look
1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Take India To Commanding Position Over West Indies On Day 3
1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Take India To Commanding Position Over West Indies On Day 3
Sourav Ganguly Surprised With Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin
Sourav Ganguly Surprised With Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin's Exclusion From First Test Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.