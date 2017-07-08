 
On MS Dhoni's Birthday, Sakshi Posted This Adorable Picture With Daughter Ziva

Updated: 08 July 2017 09:15 IST

MS Dhoni was handed the perfect birthday gift as the Men in Blue crushed West Indies by eight wickets in the 5th ODI to win the series 3-1.

MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday © Twitter

India cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday with his family and teammates in Kingston, Jamaica. As soon as India clinched the five-match series 3-1 against the West Indies, the cake was ready for the birthday boy. The Indian team has a naughty bunch of boys and it's like a tradition to make the celebrations quite lively. A lot of pictures went viral on social media of his face smeared with cake. Wishes poured in from fans and fellow cricketers for the wicketkeeper-batsman, but the most special one was by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. She took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Dhoni with daughter Ziva.

 

Happy Bday @mahi7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath !

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

She also posted pictures of birthday celebrations where Dhoni is seen all caked up.

 

#saathsaatheksaath !

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

India skipper Virat Kohli too took to Twitter to post a picture with the former India captain

Teammate Ravichandran Ashwin uploaded a video on Instagram of the cake cutting ceremony

 

Birthday celebrations ?? rock when the men in blue are at it.??Happy b day MSD

A post shared by Ravichandran Ashwin (@rashwin99) on

Dhoni began his career in 2004/05 against Bangladesh, a rather forgettable debut considering that he was run out for a duck. Considered a game-changer and the best finisher in the ODI format, Dhoni has 9496 runs runs at an average of 51.32 in 296 matches. Before Reting from Test cricket, he played 90 matches and scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09. Under Dhoni, India have won the Twenty20 World Championship in 2007, the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday
  • India clinched series 3-1 against West Indies
  • Dhoni scored 154 runs in the series
