Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor

Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high despite the threat posed by Chris Gayle's return to the home team. After winning the five-match ODI series 3-1, India will certainly have an upper hand despite the presence of Gayle, who can single-handedly swing fortunes especially in the shortest format. However, Gayle will be donning the Caribbean maroons after a gap of 15 months during which he has battled injuries as well as poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was his last competitive tournament before this particular game. (Live Scorecard)

West Indies are reigning world champions with the likes of Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree still a part of the current squad led by their World T20 hero Carlos Brathwaite. Also there's Evin Lewis, who had scored a 49-ball-100 in West Indies' one-run win over India in a T20 game in Florida, last year. But T20 is one format where the home team starts on even keel against an Indian team which had its foot firmly on the pedal save an occasional blip in Jamaica.

West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Streaming:

West Indies vs India T20 is set to begin at 10:30 am local time, 21:00 pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.