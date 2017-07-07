 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

As MS Dhoni Turns 36, A Special Birthday Message From Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 07 July 2017 09:18 IST

Dhoni, who turned 36 today, ended the series as the fifth highest run-scorer(154). Wishes poured in, from fans and fellow cricketers, for the wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day.

As MS Dhoni Turns 36, A Special Birthday Message From Yuvraj Singh
Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday. © AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni was handed the perfect birthday gift as the Men in Blue crushed West Indies by eight wickets in the 5th ODI to win the series 3-1. Dhoni, who turned 36 today, ended the series as the fifth highest run-scorer (154). Wishes poured in, from fans and fellow cricketers, for the wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day. Yuvraj Singh, however, wished his teammate in a rather interesting manner. "Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @mahi7781 have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you #happybirthday #cakesmash," tweeted Yuvraj.

Members of the cricketing fraternity too wished Dhoni on his birthday. 

Mahi and his wife Sakshi, who tied the knot on July 4, 2010, completed seven years of togetherness on Tuesday. Sakshi and daughter Ziva are also in the Caribbean.

Despite scoring a fifty in the fourth match, he was under severe criticism for failing to take India through, chasing 190 against the hosts. Neither of them took to social media on this day but their fans didn't lose the opportunity to wish the couple.

In the 4th ODI, Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against West Indies, but the Indian batsmen failed to handle the Windies bowlers and lost the match by 11 runs.

Dhoni, considered one the greatest finishers in world cricket, couldn't rescue the team despite almost batting till the very end.

Interestingly, four years ago playing in West Indies, Dhoni was in a similar situation against the hosts.

India needed 15 runs in the last over for a win. He got that in only three hits. This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two.

Dhoni trusted his instincts and went for the big one only to find the long-on fielder that ended his innings at 54 off 114 balls.

Topics : India West Indies vs India 2017 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni turned 36 on Friday
  • Yuvraj posted a special message for Dhoni
  • Yuvraj and Dhoni have shared several memorable batting partnerships
Related Articles
Ramiz Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade 'A' Contract, Trolled by Indian Fans
Ramiz Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade 'A' Contract, Trolled by Indian Fans
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
Former Pakistan Opener Rameez Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade A Contract
MS Dhoni And Sakshi Celebrate Seven Years Of Togetherness, Wishes Galore On Social Media
MS Dhoni And Sakshi Celebrate Seven Years Of Togetherness, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.