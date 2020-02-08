 
India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 08 February 2020 18:44 IST

India will be aiming for their fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title against maiden finalists Bangladesh.

India are favourites going into the final of the Under-19 World Cup. © ICC

India will be looking for their fifth Under-19 World Cup trophy when they take on Bangladesh in the final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. The Priyam Garg-led side have a perfect record in the tournament so far, having beaten the likes of Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages to get to the final. Having already won the title a record four times, including the last edition in 2018, they will be looking to extend their domination at the U-19 level. Bangladesh will be playing their maiden Under-19 World Cup final, having knocked out hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals.

When is the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match will be played on February 9, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

  • India take on Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday
  • India are aiming to win the title for the fifth time
  • Bangladesh are playing the U-19 World Cup final for the first time
