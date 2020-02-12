 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

Ravi Bishnoi's Father Comes To His Defence After ICC Punishment

Updated: 12 February 2020 15:17 IST

Ravi Bishnoi's father Mangilal is unable to digest the fact that one of his calmest children couldn't control his emotions and lost his cool.

Ravi Bishnois Father Comes To His Defence After ICC Punishment
Ravi Bishnoi emerged as one of the best bowlers in the just concluded Under-19 World Cup. © Twitter @BCCI

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as one of the best bowlers in the just concluded Under-19 World Cup as he ended the tournament with 17 wickets, but all his good work was eclipsed after the unruly scenes in the summit clash against Bangladesh. After Bangladesh won the final beating the Priyam Garg-led side by three wickets (via D/L method) at the Senwes Park on Sunday, the players of the two teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

Bishnoi's father Mangilal Bishnoi is unable to digest the fact that one of his calmest children couldn't control his emotions and lost his cool.

"I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children (Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother). He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players," Bishnoi's father was quoted as saying by mid-day.com.

"My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned five players, including three from Bangladesh -- Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan --and two from India -- Akash Singh and Bishnoi for the scuffle.

He was handed a total of seven demerit points. According to ICC, Bishnoi was punished for "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Ravi Bishnoi Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravi Bishnoi ended the tournament with 17 wickets
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned five players
  • Ravi Bishnoi was handed a total of seven demerit points
Related Articles
"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final
"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi Among 3 Indians In Under-19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi Among 3 Indians In Under-19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup: Indias Bowling Attack "Best In The Tournament", Says Skipper Priyam Garg
Under-19 World Cup: India's Bowling Attack "Best In The Tournament", Says Skipper Priyam Garg
India vs Pakistan: "Run-Out Picasso" Pakistan Add Another To Their List Of Mid-Pitch Disasters
India vs Pakistan: "Run-Out Picasso" Pakistan Add Another To Their List Of Mid-Pitch Disasters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.