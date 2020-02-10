 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi Among 3 Indians In Under-19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

Updated: 10 February 2020 21:29 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished top scorer of the Under-19 World Cup while Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer in the Under-19 World Cup with 400 runs. © ICC
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer in the Under-19 World Cup with 400 runs. © ICC

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi were the three Indians named in the Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, which was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. After a thrilling three weeks of competition, Bangladesh claimed their maiden U-19 World Cup title after defeating reigning champions India in the final in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday. The Tigers won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets via the DLS method, suitably capping off a thrilling tournament.

The Team of the Tournament, led by Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali, has Jaiswal, who finished as the tournament's highest run-getter (400 runs), and leg-spinner Bishnoi, who finished with the most number of wickets (17). Pacer Kartik Tyagi also grabbed 11 wickets and impressed with his pace and guile.

The team features representatives from six countries with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Jaiswal in the team, the ICC statement said.

A five-member adjudication panel selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos being joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.

Team of the Tournament (in batting order): Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravindu Rasantha (Sri Lanka), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh), Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh), Nyeem Young (West Indies), Akbar Ali (Bangladesh, WK, captain), Shafiqullah Ghafari (Afghanistan), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Kartik Tyagi (India), Jayden Seales (West Indies); 12th man: Akil Kumar (Canada)

