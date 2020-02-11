 
"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final

Updated: 11 February 2020 17:21 IST
Two Indian and three Bangladeshi players were charged by the ICC for unsavoury scenes post the Under-19 World Cup Final on Sunday.

"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final
Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh from India's Under-19 team were given five demerit points by the ICC. © Twitter

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi has slammed India's Under-19 team and called their behaviour post World Cup final "disgusting and disgraceful". On Sunday, Bangladesh stunned India to clinch their maiden Under-19 World Cup but after the win, Bangladesh players charged onto the field and got in the faces of dejected Indian players. It led to ugly scenes in the middle with the on-field umpires having to step in to separate a few players. Bishan Singh Bedi further pointed that players used abusive language on the field.

"You bat, bowl and field badly...happens, but there's no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all," Bedi told Mid Day.

"Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used," he added.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised players from both teams for their behaviour after the summit clash.

Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh were handed five demerit points while Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were found guilty of breaching he level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

All the three Bangladeshi players were given six demerit points by the apex board.

In the final, India were bowled out for a below-par total of 177. Bangladesh chased down the target with three wickets in hand to bag their first-ever major ICC title.

After the high-voltage encounter, India skipper Priyam Garg had termed the reaction from Bangladesh players as "bad".

"We were easy. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. But the reaction from the other side was bad. That should not have happened," said India captain Priyam Garg in the post-match press conference.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Bishansingh Giansingh Bedi Ravi Bishnoi Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket
