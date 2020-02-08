 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh

Updated: 08 February 2020 13:14 IST

India will be relying on their bowling attack as well as star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
India have won the Under-19 World Cup a record four times and will be looking to add another title. © ICC

India will be looking for their fifth Under-19 World Cup trophy when they take on Bangladesh in the final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. The Priyam Garg-led side have a perfect record in the tournament so far, having beaten the likes of Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages to get to the final. Having already won the title a record four times, including the last edition in 2018, they will be looking to extend their domination at the U-19 level. Bangladesh will be playing their maiden Under-19 World Cup final, having knocked out hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals.

India will rely on their top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and Priyam Garg to deliver with the bat. Jaiswal, with 312 runs under his belt, has been in sublime form in the tournament, averaging an incredible 156 in five matches. His lowest score is an unbeaten 29 and he has scored a half-century or more in every other match, being dismissed only twice.

His finest moment came in the semi-final against Pakistan. With India chasing 173, the flamboyant left-hander scored a brilliant unbeaten century as India won the match by 10 wickets.

However, India's biggest strength is their bowling attack. Pacers Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh have been brilliant with the new ball while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been a prolific wicket-taker throughout the tournament. 

Sri Lanka's 207 while chasing 298 in the first match of the tournament was the only time a team has scored more than 200 against India in this World Cup.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan are players to watch out for with the bat, while left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan will pose a threat with the ball.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (capt), Avishek Das, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, SM Meherob, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shahin Alam, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy

Match starts at 1:30 PM

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Under 19 World Cup 2020 India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Yashasvi Jaiswal Kartik Tyagi Ravi Bishnoi India Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, Super League Final Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India face Bangladesh in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup
  • India beat Pakistan in the semis while Bangladesh ousted New Zealand
  • India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer in the tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.