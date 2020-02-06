 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

Under-19 World Cup: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets, Set Up Final Clash With India

Updated: 06 February 2020 21:50 IST

Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets on Thursday to book a title clash against holders India in Under-19 World Cup.

Under-19 World Cup: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets, Set Up Final Clash With India
Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain stitched together a 101-run stand for the 4th wicket. © Twitter

Bangladesh stormed into their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand here on Thursday, setting up the title clash with record four-time champions India. Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls, helping Bangladesh overcome the 212-run target in 44.1 overs. After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy paired up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before teaming up with Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win. 

New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight from 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 offf 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall. 

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs. 

The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh will be played here on Sunday. 

Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament. 

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India. 

"We will play it as a normal game. We can't take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our 'A' game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we've been getting," said Ali at the post-match presentation. 

One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September. 

India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final held in Colombo. 

India, led by Priyam Garg, had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive U-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming an unbeaten century.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 New Zealand U19 New Zealand U19 Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of Under-19 World Cup
  • Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century in the chase for Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh will face India in the final on Sunday
Related Articles
Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad For Under 19 World Cup, Naseem Shah Makes The Cut
Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad For Under 19 World Cup, Naseem Shah Makes The Cut
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title
India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasans All-Round Performance Helps Bangladesh Sink Afghanistan To Keep Semis Hopes Alive
World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan's All-Round Performance Helps Bangladesh Sink Afghanistan To Keep Semis Hopes Alive
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.