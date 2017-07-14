Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Will Be At Centre Court To Support Friend Roger Federer

Tendulkar said that it is always special for him to be at the Wimbledon

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is at Wimbledon to cheer for his favourite tennis player Roger Federer at the Centre Court later on Friday. Wimbledon's official Twitter handle uploaded a video interview of the master blaster where he can be heard talking highly about 35-year-old Swiss player. Talking about Wimbledon, Tendulkar said that it is always special for him to be there and that he has always been a great fan of tennis.

"It's always special to be here and always been a big of tennis and it is no better than Wimbledon," said Tendulkar.

"I've been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger."@sachin_rt is back at #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/NBWm7pugfG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

Asked about whom is he excited to watch at the Centre Court, Tendulkar said, "Been watching Roger for the last 10 years. So, here I am again to support Roger."

Talking about how amazing is Federer was as an athlete and as a person, the former Indian captain said, "I think sportsman and tennis player is something which the whole world admires. But I know Roger personally and I admire him more as a person. I think he is a very down to earth and humble man. It's always nice to be around him."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is bidding to reach a record 11th Wimbledon final. He has yet to drop a set at this year's event -- a feat he has achieved in reaching the semi-finals twice before, in 2006 and 2008, and nine times at the Grand Slams overall.

Seven-time champion Federer reached the semi-finals by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Federer was elated after playing his 100th match at the All England Club. "I can't believe it, that's a lot," said Federer.