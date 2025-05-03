Britain's Jack Draper ousted Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Friday to set up a Madrid Open title showdown with Norwegian Casper Ruud who overcame a rib issue to book his final ticket. Ruud squeezed into the 25th tour-level final of his career with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo after a medical timeout because of chest and back discomfort. Ruud was followed into the final by Draper who battled to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Monte Carlo runner-up Musetti.

"To be back in a Masters 1000 final feels great," said Ruud.

"It's not every day you get to play for these titles. I've been in two finals before and lost both, so hopefully it'll be third time is a charm."

The Norwegian lost both of his two previous Masters 1000 finals - in 2024 Monte Carlo and 2022 Miami - and will be gunning for his first title at this level on Sunday.

"Casper is such an experienced player, someone who has made finals of two Grand Slams, is just a complete pro, and someone who always gives his best and is so tough to beat," said Draper.

"He's in the final, he's playing well, and I'm going to have to bring my A-game for sure."

Ruud saved a whopping 15 of 18 break points during the one-hour 54-minute clash.

Overcoming early chest discomfort and in the face of a rowdy pro-Argentinian crowd, Ruud was proud of how he handled the adversity.

"Another good win for me against a tough player that I lost to earlier this year, so nice to get the revenge," said the 26-year-old Ruud.

Ruud had to save four break points before he held serve in the opening game.

At the 2-1 changeover, the Norwegian asked for a medical timeout for a sharp pain in his chest and back.

Unnerved by the interruption, Cerundolo took the next two games, breaking Ruud at love to move ahead 3-2 but the Argentine's lead was short-lived as his opponent struck right back.

Ruud upped the pressure in game 10 with a signature inside-out forehand and snatched the set on the 48-minute mark.

The second set was a see-saw affair that witnessed a combined five breaks of serve from 18 break point opportunities.

During a marathon 13-minute game, Ruud saved seven break points to hold for 3-2, but not before he had an argument with the chair umpire, over Argentinian fans disrupting him ahead of his serve.

The pivotal moment came in game 12 as Ruud converted a second match point to reach his first Madrid final.

'A relief'

After dropping to 15 in the world, Ruud is projected to return to the top 10 by virtue of reaching the final.

"I wasn't sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly," said the Norwegian.

"My physio took a look at it after and cracked my back up, which felt like a relief. Hopefully it's nothing too serious.

"I'll do everything we can, and I can, to feel better for tomorrow. Based on the way it felt, it shouldn't be too much to worry about for Sunday."

Later on Manolo Santana stadium, Draper improved to 4-0 in career meetings with Musetti and advanced to his second Masters 1000 final of the year.

"I felt like both of us, our quality didn't drop from the first ball. Credit to Lorenzo, he's honestly playing so good on the clay," said Draper, winner on hard court in Indian Wells in March and set to enter the top five next week.

"I've played him on the hard and on the grass in the juniors, growing up with him. But on the clay he's a different beast and so, to get this win, on this court, in this stage, in the semi-finals of this competition, honestly it means so much to me."

The 23-year-old lefty fired 20 winners against 19 unforced errors in a high-quality two-hour showdown with the Italian.

