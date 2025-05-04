Sania Mirza opened up about the challenges she faced in her journey into motherhood and even provided a sneak peek into raising her son - Izhaan Mirza Malik - with ex-husband Shoaib Malik. In a candid conversation on YouTube, Sania spoke about a lot of topics - ranging from struggles of juggling societal expectations and responsibilities women face in parenting. Sania said that it is never 50-50 when it comes to the responsibilities of the two parents and even shared some personal anecdotes.

“It is never 50-50 between both parents… I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I don't know if I can do. For me, it was not the physical aspect of it, but the emotional and mental aspects that were draining. As working women, it ties you down. They are so dependent on it, time commitment, not enough sleep, and you are centering all activities around the feeding schedule. I did what was needful.”

Sania even spoke about the guilt she felt while travelling for the first time since the birth of her son. In a conversation that resonated with working mothers, Sania said that she had to travel to Delhi for an event just six weeks after the birth of her son and shared her feelings during that journey.

“The first time I left Izhaan, he was six weeks old. It was the hardest flight I've taken, I think. I had to go to Delhi for an event, and I said I can't do it. I was being dramatic because, honestly, it isn't. Like people do that all the time, and kids are absolutely fine. We beat ourselves over it because we are giving ourselves mom's guilt,” Sania said in the interview.