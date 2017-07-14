Wimbledon 2017 Live, Men's Singles Semi-final: Marin Cilic Vs Sam Querrey

The men's singles semi-finals scheduled for Friday evening at Wimbledon 2017 are sure to be major blockbusters. In the first, it will be seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia against 24th seed Sam Querrey of the US while the second will see 18-time Major champion Roger Federer take on Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic on Centre Court. While Cilic and Querrey will be playing in their first Wimbledon semi-final, Federer will look to reach his 11th Wimbledon final when he plays Berdych.

Cilic, who had lost in the quarter-finals for three years in a row at London, took five sets to defeat Gilles Muller, the Rafael Nadal slayer, in the quarter-finals. Querrey outlasted home favourite and defending champion Andy Murray in five sets to reach his maiden semis. If the American extends his dream run to the final, he would become the first 24th seed to reach a Major final. Cilic leads Querrey 4-0 in head to head meetings.

Catch all the live updates of Wimbledon 2017 men's singles semi-final match between Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey here:

17:36 IST: Cilic and Querrey warm up on court. Cilic leads 4-0 in head-to-head meetings. Can Querrey break the jinx?

17:31 IST: And here we go. Cilic and Querrey are walking onto Centre Court.

17:23 IST: The first semi-final will get underway in some minutes, stay tuned

17:13 IST: And then it's Roger Federer Vs Tomas Berdych in the second Wimbledon men's singles semi-final

17:11 IST: It's Marin Cilic Vs Sam Querrey in the first Wimbledon men's singles semi-final

17:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Federer is aiming to add a 19th Major to his resume after winning the elusive 18th in Melbourne this January. The Swiss third seed is attempting to win his seventh Wimbledon title this time. Berdych had previously halted Federer in the 2010 quarter-final and the Czech is hoping to repeat that feat seven years later. While the 35-year-old Federer is yet to drop a set and easily thrashed 2016 finalist Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals, Berdych had it easier after second seed Novak Djokovic retired hurt trailing a set in his last-eight clash. If Berdych beats Federer, he will reach his second Wimbledon final.