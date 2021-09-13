Story ProgressBack to home
US Open Final: Daniil Medvedev Stuns Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets, Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title
US Open Final: Daniil Medvedev cruised past Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Sunday, to win his maiden Grand Slam title.
US Open Final: Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic.© AFP
Daniil Medvedev cruised to an easy 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win against Novak Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday to win his first career Grand Slam. The Russian tennis star was in top form, preventing his Serbian opponent from completing a sweep of the Australian, French, US Open and Wimbledon in the same year. The loss also prevented Djokovic from winning his 21st Grand Slam title, keeping him in the same record as Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (20).
