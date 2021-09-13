Daniil Medvedev cruised to an easy 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win against Novak Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday to win his first career Grand Slam. The Russian tennis star was in top form, preventing his Serbian opponent from completing a sweep of the Australian, French, US Open and Wimbledon in the same year. The loss also prevented Djokovic from winning his 21st Grand Slam title, keeping him in the same record as Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (20).

