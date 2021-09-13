Novak Djokovic wasn't in a good mood during the second set of his loss against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, on Sunday. Losing a point in the fourth game, the 34-year-old expressed his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court floor. Medvedev registered a win in straight sets sealing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory, also clinching his maiden Grand Slam title. The win also prevented Djokovic from completing a clean sweep of the US, French and Australian Opens and Wimbledon in the same year. Here is the video Djokovic breaking his racquet in the second set:

Djokovic also missed out on his fourth US Open title and is still level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 men's Grand Slam titles.

Meanwhile, Medvedev became the first Russian male to win a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Kafelnikov won the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open, and Safin claimed the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open titles.

During the post-match presentation, Medvedev apologised to Djokovic and his fans, for denying him from creating history.

"Sorry for your fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for," he said.

"What you have accomplished in your career, for me, you are the greatest tennis player in history," he further added.

Meanwhile, Djokovic congratulated the 25-year-old and said that he deserved the win. "If there's anyone that deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it's you," he said.