Novak Djokovic, with old rival Andy Murray in his coaching corner, is optimistic he can put together a deep run at the Indian Wells ATP Masters to kick start a so-far disappointing 2025 campaign. "I definitely look to go deep in the tournament," said the Serb star, who is seeded sixth in a field led by world number two Alexander Zverev and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. "I've done, I think, the right things in preparation. I've been playing some good tennis these days. So let's see. Let's see how far I can go." Djokovic's five titles tie him with retired Swiss great Roger Federer for most in the California desert. His first victory came in 2008 and his most recent in 2016 -- when he capped a run of three straight Indian Wells triumphs.

After limping out of the Australian Open semi-finals in January Djokovic fell in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Murray wasn't with him there, but Djokovic said Thursday that he thinks he and the Scot will extend their player/coach partnership at least through the clay court season, and he was hoping to reap the benefits at Indian Wells and the Miami Open immediately after.

"I'm enjoying the relationship with Andy," said Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner who made the shock decision to hire Murray in November, just months after Murray called time on his playing career.

"I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years," Djokovic said. "So it's obviously a new role for him.

"You know, he's also exploring it and trying to, you know, understand how he can excel in it."

Murray, himself a three-time Grand Slam winner, was once part of the "big four" of men's tennis along with Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Despite Murray's inexperience in the coaching role, Djokovic said he contributed to the Serb's strong showing in Australia.

"It was unfortunate to finish the tournament the way I did it, but it was an injury issue," Djokovic said. "In terms of the game, I think I played maybe the best tennis that I played in quite some time, since the Olympics, actually.

"So I definitely attribute that to the work I had with Andy."

Djokovic said the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami provides the perfect stretch to build his relationship with Murray.

"It's also because other than slams, (there are) few tournaments that really give me inspiration when I wake up in the morning and think about where I want to do well.

"Indian Wells and Miami are definitely at the top of that list," he said. "I'm excited to be here with Andy on board."

