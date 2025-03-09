Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz launched his bid for a rare Indian Wells three-peat with a bang on Saturday, racing into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over France's Quentin Halys. The four-time Grand Slam winner from Spain is vying to join Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only players to win three straight Indian Wells ATP Masters titles. He admitted he was feeling some nerves to start the match, but they evaporated amid a strong all-around performance. One early break staked Alcaraz to the first set, and he roared to a 4-0 lead in the second behind a formidable service display.

He finished with seven aces and saved the only break point he faced, securing the win in 67 minutes.

Since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open Alcaraz has captured the title in Rotterdam, where he shook off a cold to claim the first indoor trophy of his career.

At No. 3 the Spaniard is the highest-ranked player left in the draw, with top-ranked Jannik Sinner serving a drugs ban and number two Alexander Zverev crashing out in his opener.

In the third round he'll face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Australian Adam Walton.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)