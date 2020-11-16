Indian tennis star Sania Mirza turned 34 on Sunday, and she celebrated it with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan. The six-time Grand Slam winner shared some photos from the night via Instagram, and it won the affection of fans. Sania married Pakistani cricketer Malik in 2010, and welcomed their boy in 2018. She recently made a comeback in tennis since giving birth to her son. One such photo was of the entire family, which she captioned as, "Home".

On Sunday, many famous personalities took to social media to pass on their wishes. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an "ace" of a year ahead! Loads of love always".

Mirza has been active on social media lately, with the majority of her photos focused on her son. Earlier this year, she also became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award.

Until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was India's No. 1 ranked player by the Women's Tennis Association. A doubles specialist, she has also received the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan.

In her early years, she also won the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2005. Known to be an aggressive baseliner, she has a strong groundstroke. She is also known for her returning of serves, especially with return winners.