Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, denying the Serb his 100th career title. The 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, claimed his first title on the ATP Tour with an outstanding display of powerful tennis. The final was delayed by almost six hours due to heavy rain and when the players emerged it was clear that Djokovic had an eye infection. He used eye-drops during a changeover in the first set.

Mensik started strongly breaking Djokovic's first serve game to go 2-0 up and the tall, big-serving Czech was dominating until, at 4-2 Djokovic broke back when Mensik found the net.

The set remained on serve from then on, but in the tie-break Mensik's powerful serve, with two aces, put him in charge from the outset. He opened up a 5-0 lead and although 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic fought back the youngster sealed the set with an overhead volley.

It was the first set that Djokovic had lost in the entire tournament. Twice he lost his footing and ended up on his back, and he changed his footwear between sets.

Mensik had beaten Djokovic by the exact same margin in the first set of their only other meeting in Shanghai before losing in three sets.

This time, however, the momentum appeared to be with him.

The second set was a nip and tuck affair, though, with neither player able to break. Once again Mensik's power proved decisive in the tie-break and when Djokovic went long on a return to hand him victory he fell to his back in celebration.

"To be honest I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously," Mensik said in his on-court interview.

"It was probably the biggest day of my life and I did super, which I'm really glad (about), to show the performance and keep the nerves outside of the court before the match.

"I feel just super happy and I think that the feelings will come later," he said.

Mensik has made no secret of the fact that he grew up with Djokovic his idol and after receiving the trophy he said that he started his career in the hope of emulating the Serb.

"There is no harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the final of a tournament," he said.

"I am pretty sure that this was just the first of many," Mensik added, before revealing that he had been close to pulling out of the tournament before his first match due to a knee injury before last minute physiotherapy produced the desired results.

Djokovic, who after the match declined to discuss the problem with his eye, paid tribute to the Czech's display.

"This is Jakub's moment, a moment of his team, a moment of his family. Congratulations, unbelievable tournament. It hurts me to admit it, but you were better. In a clutch moment, you delivered the goods," he said.

"Unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally as well to stay tough in a difficult moment. For a young player like yourself, this is a great feature. Something that I'm sure you will use many times in the years to follow," Djokovic added.

The match between the 37-year-old Djokovic and Mensik was the biggest age gap difference in a Masters 1000 final and the biggest age gap of any tour-level final since 1976.

