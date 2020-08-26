Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared pictures of a walk with with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on Instagram. "You are part of me ,my little one," she captioned the photo, and added the hashtag "#ourwalksandconversations". In the pictures, the two of them can be seen out on their garden. "What did he say today?" TV presenter Gaurav Kapur asked in the comments and Sania came up with a hilarious reply. Responding to his comment, she wrote: "today's word was 'cake' and 'more'."

Sania Mirza often shares photos and videos with Izhaan.

She recently uploaded an adorable video with her son, where she teases her brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin, saying that he hits fours while Izhaan's father Shoaib Malik - Pakistan all-rounder - hits sixes.

"Asad khaalu hits a 4 but Baba hits a 6," she captioned the video and added "he might be a bit biased".

Asaduddin, also known as Asad, responded to the video and wrote "Such a sweetheart," and left a heart-eyed emoji.

In May, she had shared a picture with Izhaan, not long after waking up from their sleep.

"We woke up like this - wouldn't have it any other way #Izzy," Sania Mirza captioned the image.

Sania married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and celebrated baby boy Izhaan's first birthday on October 30 last year.