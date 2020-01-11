 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Adelaide International

Updated: 11 January 2020 10:57 IST

No explanation was given by officials who confirmed Novak Djokovic's absence from the ATP-WTA tournament, whose women's field is headed by top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International in a big blow to the new tournament. © AFP

Novak Djokovic on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International in a big blow to the new tournament. The world number two has been leading Serbia at the ATP Cup team event in Sydney, where they face Russia in a semi-final on Saturday. No explanation was given by officials who confirmed his absence from the ATP-WTA tournament, whose women's field is headed by top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

Djokovic had planned to use the hardcourt tournament in South Australia, starting Sunday, as a final tune-up for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which begins a week from Monday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Ashleigh Barty Tennis
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic out of the upcoming Adelaide International
  • Djokovic has been leading Serbia at the ATP Cup team event in Sydney
  • No explanation was given by officials who confirmed his absence
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Comes Back From A Set Down To Send Serbia To ATP Cup Semi-Finals
Novak Djokovic Comes Back From A Set Down To Send Serbia To ATP Cup Semi-Finals
Rafael Nadal Leads Spain Into ATP Cup Quarter-Finals, Argentina Also Go Through
Rafael Nadal Leads Spain Into ATP Cup Quarter-Finals, Argentina Also Go Through
Bushfire Smoke Casts Doubt On Start Of Australian Open In Melbourne
Bushfire Smoke Casts Doubt On Start Of Australian Open In Melbourne
ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal Outclasses Pablo Cuevas, Novak Djokovic Beats Gael Monfils
ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal Outclasses Pablo Cuevas, Novak Djokovic Beats Gael Monfils
"Have To Consider" Delaying Australian Open Amid Bushfires: Novak Djokovic
"Have To Consider" Delaying Australian Open Amid Bushfires: Novak Djokovic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.