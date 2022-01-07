Nick Kyrgios and former world number one Andy Murray will play in the Sydney Tennis Classic, which begins on January 10. Kyrgios will return to the ATP Tour for the first time in almost four months. The Australian, who hasn't played since the Laver Cup in September 2021, will join Aslan Karatsev and Murray at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre ahead of the Australian Open. Murray, who has been awarded a wild card for the ATP 250 tournament, said, "I'm looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open. I've heard great things about Sydney. It's a pretty cool city."

The 34-year-old Briton watched from the stands on Thursday as Great Britain defeated the United States 2-1 in its final Group C tie at the ATP Cup. Roberto Bautista Agut, Taylor Fritz, and Daniel Evans who all competed at the ATP Cup, will also play in Sydney at the ATP 250 tournament.

The women's singles draw will feature 19 of the Top 30 in the WTA Rankings, including World No. 1 Ash Barty, Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, Simona Halep, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu, and Leylah Fernandez. Australians Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma have been awarded singles wild cards.