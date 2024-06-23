Suryakumar Yadav is not the world's no.1 T20I batter without reason. He has been the stalwart for India's two most recent victories at the 2024 T20 World Cup, as he delivered a second consecutive half-century against Afghanistan, in India's first Super 8 game. Post-match, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel broke down the game playfully; one which India won comfortably by 47 runs. In particular, the two shared a light-hearted moment about Suryakumar's interaction with Virat Kohli during the India batting innings.

Suryakumar - fondly known as SKY - was asked by Axar on what advice Kohli had given him during a drinks' break in the 10th over. Axar explained his curiosity by saying that right after the break, SKY had started slog-sweeping, en route to his 28-ball 53.

"160 was a par score on this wicket (Barbados). But I thought, if I start with a few boundaries and get the momentum going after the break, it will help the next batters," said SKY.

Axar replied jokingly, "That means you bluffed Virat!"

"No, I didn't bluff! I was just being myself," replied Suryakumar, also laughing.

Before the game against Afghanistan, Suryakumar had spoken about being able to adapt to conditions and play in different modes. After a match-winning 49-ball 50 against USA, SKY walked the talk, scoring at a strike rate of over 180 on a difficult Barbados pitch.

Suryakumar Yadav's flamboyant knock, alongside handy contributions from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, took India to 180 in 20 overs, a total that proved to be an uphill task for Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine, finishing with figures of three wickets for seven runs in his four overs (4-1-7-3). His tally is up to eight wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India next face Bangladesh on Saturday, June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.