The Pakistan cricket squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup is out. The Babar Azam-led side finished runner-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup. After that the side had a forgettable outing at the 2023 ODI World Cup. That saw Babar Azam resigning as captain with Shaheen Afridi taking over. But after a few matches, Babar Azam was reinstated. At his disposal forthe 2024 T20 World Cup, Azam will have a mix of youth and experience.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shaheed Afridi is, however, not impressed with the fitness of one of the selected players - Azam Khan, who happens to be the son of former Pakistan player Moin Khan.

"Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can't compromise on fitness.

"Main kabhi bhi fitness pe Azam Khan ko team ke paas aane dunga (I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team as far as fitness is concerned). I praise him too, he's strong and well built, he hits well. He has played good knocks in the West Indies."

Shahid Afridi on Azam Khan



"May Kabhi b fitness per Azam Khan ko team k kareeb naa aane dun"

@SAMAATV#Afridi #AzamKhan #PakvEng pic.twitter.com/Gfof4Td4oB — Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) May 26, 2024

Afridi then went on to explain why wicketkeeping in West Indies will be difficult for Azam.

"In England, the ball carries behind the stumps (while keeping). But when they'll go to the West Indies, the ball won't carry as much there, it will keep low.

"I hope he doesn't struggle, but I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions with this fitness, because the ball stays low there and you have to keep your body low as well."

"As a senior, my wish is to support every player as the team is going for the World Cup. After the World Cup we can discuss and criticise. But for now, I only want to support the boys and want to make sure that they don't get any such message where they feel, 'We are going for the World Cup and this is what Shahid bhai is talking about.'" he added.

Advertisement

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan