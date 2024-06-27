India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind Afghanistan star Gulbadin Naib amid criticism over his antics in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Bangladesh. Afghanistan wrote a new chapter in its cricketing history, qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finalists for the first time ever. During the dying embers of the match, Naib allegedly feigned injury after coach Jonathan Trott apparently sent signals slow down. Afghanistan were ahead of DLS with rain interrupting the match at that time. Naib immediately fell down on the ground. While his antics had sparked a laughing riot initially, fans and experts later criticised Naib for faking an injury, and accused the player of 'cheating'.

However, Ashwin, who had jokingly said that Naib should be given a red card, has now defended the player, saying that he is playing for the whole of Afghanistan.

"Gulbadin Naib fell that way. Everyone said that is a penalizable offense. But what the hell, man? The guy is playing for his country, trying to win a World Cup, qualify," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Further sharing his views on the 'cheating' allegations, Ashwin suggested that not just Naib, all the players in the Afghanistan team are playing for one another, and the people back home. Ashwin added that he has never seen a team playing with such unity.

"In Afghanistan, it is not just momentum. It is a country with so much hope. They are playing for one another. This playing for one another, we can say a thousand things about it. We can say it to so many people. Doesn't Indiaplay for one another? For the badge? Of course. But Afghanistan, at this stage of their cricketing journey, are playing for one another like I have never seen anything like this," he added.

Ahead of Afghanistan's maiden T20 World Cup semi-final appearance, head coach Jonathan Trott affirmed his side was not perturbed by the big occasion.

"We go into the semifinal with no scarring or no history. This is uncharted territory for us. But, by no means, do we feel like we're going into the semifinal just to compete.

"We're there to win the semifinal. We've beaten some major teams," Trott said after the win over Bangladesh.