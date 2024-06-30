The picture of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in tears was the perfect representation of how the Indian cricket team and their fans felt after the loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. While both players won World Cups as youngsters in the national set-up, the loss robbed them to the perfect chance to bookend their illustrious careers. However, there was no such case on Saturday as India defeated South Africa in a thriller to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title and the excitement was visible on the experienced duo's faces. Rohit broke down in tears on the ground while Virat's fist bumps and aggressive celebration once again provided a sneak peek at his competitive attitude. However, what made the victory bittersweet was the dual announcement that shook Indian cricket.

Just after the match, Kohli was asked by presenter Harsha Bhogle about his future and the star batter announced that it was his final T20I game in Indian colours. Not even two hours later, Rohit walked into the post-match press conference and told reporters that even he was biding adieu to T20I cricket.

While the players and fans are still engulfed in the high of the T20 World Cup win, the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli certainly signalled a tectonic shift in Indian cricket. They were the most experienced members of the national team and their departure paves way to an uncertain future.

The departure of Rohit means that India will now have a brand new captain in the T20 format. While Hardik Pandya seems to be the captain elect after leading the side in multiple series and serving as the deputy to Rohit in the World Cup, some new options have also emerged in the recent past.

Rishabh Pant has proven himself as a solid choice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while the team management opted for Shubman Gill to lead the side in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

Besides the captaincy issue, the departure of Rohit also means India will have to find a brand new opening partnership. Rohit and Virat opened the batting in every game of the T20 World Cup and the team will now need talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to finally stake their claim.

Coming to Kohli, how do you replace arguably the best batter in modern cricket? Kohli provided the Indian cricket team with a star batter, a tremendous fielder and a seasoned cricketing brain who was a stalwart in the dressing room. The team will now need to find someone who can make the crucial No. 3 batting spot his own and the pressure will also be on the senior players to step up in leadership roles.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, the T20 World Cup final was also the final game for Rahul Dravid as head coach. His tenure finished with the competition and he made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract. The search for his successor is currently underway and although Gautam Gambhir is currently the frontrunner, the ultimate choice will inherit a completely new-look India side.

All good times are bound to end and it is almost perfect that Kohli and Rohit ended their superlative careers with a World Cup trophy. However, the announcements also mean that a new but somewhat uncertain future awaits the Indian cricket team in the next few months.