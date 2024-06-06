USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: USA will be squaring off against Pakistan in their next Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday in Dallas. Co-hosts USA will be coming to this clash after opening their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket victory over Canada. The likes of Aaron Jones and Andries Gaus played key roles in USA's win. On the other hand, this will be Pakistan's first game of the tournament and the Babar Azam-led side will aim for redemption after T20I series loss against England.

When will the USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 6 (IST).

Where will the USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

What time will the USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 9:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)