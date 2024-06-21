India cricket team icon Virat Kohli had a gala time in the dressing room as fielding coach T Dilip went about the ritual of naming the 'best fielder' from the game against Afghanistan. As India thumped the Rashid Khan-led side, there was jubilation all across the dressing room, and Dilip managed to keep everyone guessing with his best fielder nominations. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant were all lauded for their fielding efforts in the game, but it was Kohli who was the most surprised at the developments.

As the fielding coach Dilip took Axar's name, the all-rounder had a surprising look on his face, seeing which even Virat was shocked and he mirrored the same look, rather more intensively. Here's the video:

It was Ravindra Jadeja who was eventually named the winner of the special medal. To award the medal, Dilip called upon Team India head coach Rahul Dravid in the middle, leaving Kohli surprised yet again.

"This medal is very important, I am very happy to get this medal today and I am very very inspired from Mohammad Siraj. Thank you Siraj, cheers!", Jadeja said on winning the medal as he lifted coach Dravid.

Virat himself didn't have the best of outing against Afghanistan. He was poor in the field and also dropped a catch that could've cost the team big. With the bat, Kohli only scored 24 runs, continuing his poor form in the tournament.

As for the match, India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted to have taken the first step towards semi-finals progression. He held special praise for Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the match.

"The last two years, we have come here and played some T20 games. We planned a little well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered. We knew the class of our bowling line up will defend this. Everyone coming in and doing their job. That is something we keep talking about.

"Surya and Hardik's partnership was a good one in the end. We know what Bumrah can do for us. It is important for us to use him smartly. He is the one who is ready to take the responsibility as well. Wherever he plays, he is always ready to take the responsibility. I got to assess the conditions. Looking at the opposition we are ready to make any changes. We thought three spinners would be good, we went for that. Going forward if needed, I am open to playing three seamers," he said after the game.