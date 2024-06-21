Preview:

The sixth match of the Super Eight stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature a face-off between co-hosts the USA and the West Indies. This exciting encounter is scheduled to take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 22, 2024, starting at 06:00 AM IST. Here's a look at their journey so far and key players to watch out for

Match Details:

Fixture: USA vs West Indies (Super Eight - Match 6)

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Recent Performances:

USA:

The USA team has played five matches in the tournament so far and is currently ranked third on the Super Eight Group Two points table. In their last match, they faced a tough opponent in South Africa and were narrowly defeated by 18 runs. Despite the loss, Harmeet Singh emerged as the top fantasy player for the USA, earning 120 fantasy points for his performance.

West Indies:

The West Indies team has also competed in five matches, holding the fourth position on the points table. Their recent outing against England ended in a disappointing 8-wicket loss. However, Johnson Charles stood out as the top fantasy player for the West Indies, accumulating 60 fantasy points with his efforts.

Key Players:

West Indies

Johnson Charles:

Johnson Charles is a pivotal opening right-handed batter for the West Indies. In his last five matches, he has amassed 125 runs, averaging 25 runs per match. His consistent performances at the top of the order are crucial for setting a solid foundation for the team.

Akeal Hosein:

Akeal Hosein, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has been in exceptional form, taking nine wickets in his last five matches with an impressive average of 11. Hosein's prowess is particularly notable at the Kensington Oval, where he has claimed nine wickets in seven innings, making him a significant threat to the opposition.

Nicholas Pooran:

Nicholas Pooran, a talented left-handed top-order batter and wicket-keeper, has been a key player for the West Indies. Over the last five matches, Pooran has scored 200 runs, averaging 40 per match. His ability to anchor the innings while also accelerating the scoring rate makes him a vital asset to the team.

USA:

Shayan Jahangir:

Shayan Jahangir, an opening right-handed batter, has scored 31 runs in his last five T20 matches. Jahangir's role at the top of the order is crucial for providing stability and setting the pace for the USA's innings.

Jessy Singh:

Jessy Singh, a right-arm medium bowler, has struggled recently, taking only one wicket in his last five matches. Singh will be looking to improve his performance and make a greater impact in the upcoming matches.

Harmeet Singh:

Harmeet Singh, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has taken three wickets in his last five matches. Despite these modest figures, Harmeet has shown potential and will be aiming to enhance his wicket-taking ability to support his team better.

Conclusion:

This match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to improve their standings in the Super Eight stage. Fans can expect a thrilling game with key performances from both sides at the historic Kensington Oval.