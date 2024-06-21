Super Eight - Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 will be played between USA and West Indies (USA vs WI). The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on 22nd June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

Date: 22nd June 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

USA vs WI, Super Eight - Match 6 Preview

The USA have played five matches in the tournament and are currently ranked third on the Super Eight Group Two points table, while West Indies have also played five matches and are currently placed fourth on the Group Two points table.

In their last match in the tournament, the USA lost to South Africa by 18 runs. The top fantasy player for the USA was Harmeet Singh who scored 120 fantasy points.

In their last match in this series against England, West Indies suffered an 8-wicket defeat. The top fantasy player for West Indies was Johnson Charles who scored 60 fantasy points.

USA vs WI, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 158 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 70% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bat first here.

Pace or Spin?

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 28.2 degrees Celsius with 76% humidity. 6.35 m/s winds are expected.

USA vs WI, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. Charles has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. The top-order explosive batter has scored 125 runs in the recently played five matches.

Akeal Jerome Hosein

Akeal Hosein can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Hosein has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent five matches, Hosein has taken nine wickets.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 73 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. The left-handed batter has scored 200 runs in the recently played five matches.

Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie is a spin bowler with an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent five matches, Motie has taken seven wickets at an average of 15.2.

Andre Dwayne Russell

Andre Russell is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Russell has an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. The explosive all-rounder has smashed 63 runs in his last five appearances while he has also scalped six wickets with the ball.

Shayan Jahangir

Shayan Jahangir is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Jahangir has an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last three games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. The right-handed batter has smashed 31 runs in his last five T20 matches.

Jasdeep Singh

Jessy Singh can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 27 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. The right-arm medium pacer has picked one wicket in his last five T20 matches.

Harmeet Singh Baddhan

Harmeet Singh can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 53 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent five matches he has taken three wickets at an average of 28.3.

USA vs WI Squads

West Indies (WI) Squad: Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph

USA (USA) Squad: Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jessy Singh, Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Monank Patel

USA vs WI Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Harmeet Singh, Alzarri Joseph and Jessy Singh

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein