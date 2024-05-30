Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Co will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9 in the T20 World Cup 2024. The stadium will host India's first three Group A games which will be against Ireland, Pakistan and United States. India's last group game against Canada will take place in Florida, in the Central Broward Park. A major global cricket tournament will be held in the USA for the very first time, while the West Indies will also be hosting a Men's T20 World Cup for the first time since 2010. The 2024 edition gets underway on June 2. Nine stadiums in the West Indies and three in the USA will host the post-IPL 2024 action.

But two of the most well-known stadiums in the Caribbean will not celebrate. Jamaica's famous Sabina Park will not host a game as it did not bid due to high costs. Increased expenses are also the reason Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval - a stadium where Virat Kohli smashed two centuries in 2019 - will not host a game.

Instead, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will take the mantle in Trinidad, hosting one of the semi-finals as well. Guyana's Providence Stadium will host the other semi, while the 28,000-seater Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the final on June 29.

Full list of stadiums:



West Indies:

1. Kensington Oval, Barbados (Capacity: 28,000)

2. Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (Capacity: 15,000)

3. Providence Stadium, Guyana (Capacity: 20,000)

4. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (Capacity: 10,000)

5. Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Capacity: 18,000)

6. Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia (Capacity: 15,000)

USA:

1. Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (Capacity: 34,000)

2. Central Broward Park, Florida (Capacity: 25,000)

3. Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (Capacity: 15,000)