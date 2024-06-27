Afghanistan seems to be cricket's never-ending fairytale in recent times. A nation ravaged by war and divided by politics often finds cricket as its only way to seek unity. After narrowly missing out on the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan have made it to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Beating Australia on the way. Yes, Don Bradman's, Steve Waugh's, Ricky Ponting's, Pat Cummins' scary Australia. Though they couldn't go through to the final, Afghanistan qualified for the semis of a major ICC tournament for the first time ever on Tuesday, June 25, and there are some special people who need to be thanked.

5. Jonathan Trott

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott's playing days came to an abrupt end in 2015, as he retired citing mental health issues. Well, if the joy on his face as he's lifted by a jubilant Afghan team is anything to go by, the darker days are behind him.

Trott has been Afghanistan's Head Coach for nearly two years now, guiding the team from one dependant on Rashid Khan to one now brimming with stars in each role. "It'll be nice to be able to build on the success we had in the 2023 Cricket World Cup," Trott had told ESPNCricinfo, after renewing as head coach for 2024.

The success has been built on.

4. Dwayne Bravo

They say T20 is a game of horses for courses, and few horses knows their way around a 20-over game quite like Dwayne Bravo does. The West Indian T20 great is the highest-ever wicket-taker in the shortest format, and has imparted all his knowledge to the young Afghanistan team. Roped in as a bowling consultant on the eve of the T20 World Cup, Bravo's role has been immense. Right from their first game against New Zealand, where the Kiwis were bowled out for 75, the Afghanistan bowling has been on point.

"DJ" Bravo has also brought the tunes to the Afghan dressing room; the team were shown jamming to Bravo's hit song 'Champion' after their win over Australia.

Dwayne Bravo 'Champion' celebrations in Afghanistan team bus. pic.twitter.com/PQEmnexV4f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2024

3. Gulbadin Naib

"Out of the Ashes" is a 2010 documentary film on the rise of Afghanistan cricket, and features a 19-year-old Gulbadin Naib's journey to the Afghanistan team. A bodybuilder at first, Naib expressed that he needs cricket to sustain his family. His dad had no money, his sister was disabled, and he was the eldest son.

14 years later, Gulbadin Naib, now 33, has been a star in taking Afghanistan to the T20 World Cup semis. 49 off 36 against Papua New Guinea, and then 4/20 with the ball against the mighty Aussies. He's won two games on his own merit.

2. Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi is the senior statesman of Afghanistan cricket. He has seen it all. Recently, Nabi made a record of having played against 45 different national teams. Having made his debut in 2009, Nabi has been through the lows and the highs, and is now there to experience the peaks of Afghanistan cricket.

While Australia were winning the 2003 Cricket World Cup, Nabi was at a trial in Kabul for the Afghanistan cricket team. More than two decades later, Nabi has helped Afghanistan knock Australia out of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In May 2003, just after Australia had won a third Cricket World Cup and second in a row, trials were held for the first Afghan cricket team in Kabul. Nabi was among the trialists



Now they've just beaten Aus to a place in a WC semifinal



Got to be one of sport's greatest stories https://t.co/nO0SlxrUEW — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) June 25, 2024

1. Rashid Khan

To put Rashid Khan anywhere but no. 1, in any context to Afghanistan cricket, seems harsh. The man who put Afghanistan on the map. The man who made the world take note of the rising Asian nation. Rashid Khan is not only the greatest Afghanistan cricketer ever, he may well stake claim to be the greatest T20 cricketer of his generation once he calls it a day.

It is only fitting that Rashid is the captain when Afghanistan makes it to the semis. 14 wickets in seven games. 3/26 vs India, 1/23 vs Australia and 4/23 vs Bangladesh. Even a 10-ball 19-run cameo to sway the tie towards Afghanistan. Rashid Khan is a living legend of Afghanistan cricket, and without doubt, the single biggest reason behind their rise.

From Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top to Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi at the death, Afghanistan's list of heroes won't end. And who knows who else might pop up until the night of June 29?