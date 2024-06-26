Rohit Sharma produced an explosive batting performance as the Indian cricket team skipper slammed 92 off just 41 deliveries during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Australia on Monday. Rohit came into the match with just 99 runs from 5 matches with one half-century that came in the first group stage match against Ireland. However, he looked in prime form from the first over as he slammed Mitchell Starc for four sixes and one four in an over. He continued to dominate proceedings and his brilliant innings sent the social media into meltdown with Piers Morgan and Ravichandran Ashwin showering praises on him.

BREAKING: Aussies getting regally spanked by Rohit Sharma. Glorious to watch. #T20WorldCup — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2024

Coming to the match, Rohit's knock took India to big total of 205/5. In reply, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav took two as Australia fell 24 runs short of the target.

Such a shame but take a bow Ro

Milestones don't matter anymore and that's the take away#T20WorldCup — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 24, 2024

"Satisfying. We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team we did well, kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job. If was about getting wickets at the right time. (On Kuldeep) We know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer friendly wickets."

"He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here. (On semi-final) We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do."

"Play freely and not think too much on what's lying ahead. Not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," he added.