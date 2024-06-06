Rishabh Pant wowed the crowd at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, as he sent India to victory against Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup with an audacious reverse scoop shot. Pant stayed unbeaten on 36 off 26 balls, having slammed three fours and two sixes. In what was his first international appearance since his horrific accident in late 2022, Pant continued from where he had left off. He was also sharp behind the stumps, picking up two catches and being involved in a run-out during the Ireland batting.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's genius reverse scoop shot to win the match for Team India.

Too easy for Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/ObfXW5UuN7 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 5, 2024

Take a clip of that reverse lap winning six by @RishabhPant17 and play it in the Times Square. If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will. #INDvIRE #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2024

"If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will," joked Wasim Jaffer on X.

Pant's form will be a huge bonus for India. Given a new responsibility to bat at no. 3, Pant has stepped up in both the warm-up match, as well as in India's first Group A game of the tournament.

Chosen ahead of Sanju Samson, Pant has proven his worth so far.

"Biggest plus for India today was the form of Rishabh Pant," tweeted renowned cricket journalist Harsha Bhogle.

Biggest plus for India today was the form of Rishabh Pant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2024

Alongside Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma played a major hand. On a difficult pitch with uneven bounce, Rohit led from the front. The captain scored 52 in just 37 balls, before going off injured.

Team India will be crossing their fingers in the hope that Rohit recovers to full fitness before the blockbuster tie against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers had put up a phenomenal performance to clean up the Irish batting for just 97. Hardik Pandya led the wickets' column with three, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked up two each.

Mohammad Siraj also got a wicket, making it a grand day for the Indian pace attack.

Virat Kohli failed to fire against Ireland, but will be hoping to score big against Pakistan. The 35-year-old has scored 308 runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.