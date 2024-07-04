India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday (IST) but the celebrations are not going to end anytime soon. Rohit Sharma and co edged past South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller finale match in Barbados and claimed their second T20 World Cup title. This also marked the end of Team India's 11-year-old ICC trophy drought. In the entire tournament, the Indian team gave a dominating performance and also remained unbeaten in all the eight games.

After the triumph, the players have also switched to their relax mode. Recently, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an image on his Instagram, holding the World Cup medal.

As soon as the pic went viral on social media, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj wasted no time and pulled their teammate's leg.

"Bhai same mere pass bhi hai. (Brother, I also have the same medal)," commented Axar on Pant's post. Echoing Axar's comment, Siraj also wrote, "Bhai mere pass bhi hai same."

Earlier, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi also lavished praises on arch-rivals Team India for lifting the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

"I watched the match and enjoyed it. Both the teams played well. On the day, whichever team handles the pressure better wins. India played a good brand of cricket and deserved to win," said Afridi, speaking to reporters in London about the T20 World Cup Final between India and South Africa.

Pakistan failed to even make the Super 8 stage. After reaching the Final in 2022, this time around, the men in green capitulated, leading to several voices of concern from former Pakistan cricketers, experts and fans. Many had called for Pakistan to axe a lot of their current squad, and build a team for the future.

"Strong teams compete in the World Cup and they come after going through a process. I think we need to correct a few things and if we work hard, results will be with us," said Afridi, speaking about Pakistan's future.