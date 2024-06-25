The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 8 game was a a widely followed one with the former making history with a maiden semi-final entry. Afghanistan needed to beat Bangladesh to be the second team from the Super 8 Group 1 after India to enter the last four stage. The Rashid Khan-led side did just that by keeping their composure in a low-scoring rain-affected match to knock out both Bangladesh and Australia from the semi-final race.

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match also saw a controversial moment, when the former's Gulbadin Naib allegedly feigned injury after coach Jonathan Trott apparently sent signals slow down. Afghanistan were ahead of DLS with rain interrupting the match at that time. Naib immediately fell down on the ground. The act was criticised by social media with few accusing Afghanistan of 'cheating'.

This is Unacceptable

This is cheating from Afghanistan



Bangladesh scored 81 Runs before the rain and they were only 2 Runs behind par score and Gulbadin Naib do this to avoid Bangladesh victory on DLS



Once a cheater always a Cheater pic.twitter.com/oEnVPlcFCP — Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 25, 2024

This has got to be the most funniest thing ever Gulbadin Naib just breaks down after coach tells him to slow things down pic.twitter.com/JdHm6MfwUp — Sports Production (@SportsProd37) June 25, 2024

Commenting on the incident, India star cricketer R Ashwin wrote on X: "Red card for Gulbadin Naib". To which the Afghanistan player replied: "Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai Hamstring"

Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai

Hamstring https://t.co/48jV4ESpuS — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) June 25, 2024

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan sought to play down the incident.

"Well, he had some cramp, I don't know what happened to him and I don't know what's going on in social media but that doesn't matter - it's just the end field injury which comes and then we haven't lost any overs, the rain came and we just went off, it's not something like brought a massive difference in the game," Rashid khan.

"We came back on field after five minutes and there was no massive difference. For me, it's just like a small injury comes in, then you have to take some time."