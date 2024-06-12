Indian bowlers, led by an outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, snatched victory from the jaw of defeat against Pakistan. Chasing 120, Pakistan were 57/1 at the halfway stage before managing only 113/7 in 20 overs. Pakistan, who can oscillate between the sublime and ridiculous, seemed to have the game in the bag needing 48 runs off as many balls with eight wickets in hand. However, the pace combination of the ever-effective Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) brought India back from the dead with incisive spells that saw Pakistan lose wickets in a heap to end at 113 for seven in 20 overs.

Pakistan great Waqar Younis blasted his team after the loss.

"India is such a good balanced side. If they don't bat well, they know they have got Bumrah, they have got Siraj, they have got Jadeja. They have got their bowling also really really covered and fielding also. They are a super team. And Pakistan if you can't win this game, then what should I say? This was in the plate given to you and you really spilled it," Waqar Younis said on Star Sports.

"It was a horrible performance from the Pakistani batters. There were few partnerships in the beginning, but could not really finish the game. The had the game was in the hand. It was run-a-ball. That shot from Rizwan was a very ordinary shot. And when his wicket went down, I knew it. I knew something very special gonna happen because we know capabilities of Bumrah and Siraj. And Hardik Pandya also bowled really good deliveries. It was more brilliance of India's bowling than Pakistan's poor batting."

Jasprit Bumrah showed why he's one of the best bowlers in the world through his sensational spell of 3-14, including 15 dot balls, as India successfully defended 119 to beat Pakistan by six runs in a highly-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took identical figures of 3-21 as Pakistan bowled out India for just 119 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring via 42 off 31 balls, India clawed their way back in, thanks to Bumrah's heroic spell, starting from him taking out Mohammad Rizwan.

He also got excellent support from Hardik Pandya, who took 2-6 from two overs after conceding 18 in his first two overs. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took a wicket each to ensure Pakistan, who were 80/3 at one point, were restricted to 113/7, as India successfully defended their lowest total ever in T20Is in a remarkable low-scoring heist.

